Hamas at UN Security Council, put an end to brutal war

Hamas has called on the UN Security Council to end the “brutal war” in the Gaza Strip. “We call on the Security Council, the international community and all countries in the world to put an end to this brutal war and save the Gaza Strip before it is too late,” the Hamas government said as the Security Council works to the draft of a ceasefire resolution.

MO: US to UN, “we support peace but not immediate truce”

“The United States strongly supports a lasting peace, in which Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, but we cannot support calls for an immediate ceasefire.” The American representation at the UN said this at the Security Council meeting dedicated to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. US ambassador Robert Wood accused Hamas of “not wanting a lasting peace with a two-state solution” and recalled that “Israel is always under threat”. “I am saddened – he added – by the suffering we have witnessed in the last two months, even when as governments we are forced to take up arms to protect our people from the most hateful attacks of terrorism and violence”.

