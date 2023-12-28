loading…

The red triangle is a symbol of Palestinian Resistance fighters against the Israeli army. Photo/X

GAZA – Soldiers who had just returned from Gaza, woke up from their sleep in panic, and started opening fire, injuring several of their colleagues.

“We are fighting ghosts in Gaza,” is a phrase used repeatedly, first by the Israeli army, then by the Israeli media.

The mention of Gaza 'ghosts' is related to the guerrilla warfare tactics used by the Palestinian Resistance when fighting the brutally attacking Israeli army.

Rather than exposing too many fighters to Israeli fire at once, Palestinian Resistance groups fight in small units that frequently attack and retreat to their positions, perhaps underground.

Images of Golani fighters celebrating their withdrawal from northern Gaza on December 21, show the joy of Israel's most elite troops at being spared horrific deaths on the Gaza battlefield.

The 'ghost' of Gaza has attacked again, this time not in Shejaiya, Jabaliya or Khan Younis, but in Israel itself, namely in the southern city of Ashkelon.

According to Israeli media, an unnamed infantry soldier was referred to military police on Wednesday (27/12/2023), while spending time at a military retreat in the city of Ashkelon.