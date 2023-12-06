loading…

Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip have been hit by an outbreak of severe diarrhea and severe poisoning. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The team Israel which is placed in Gaza Strip reported suffering from an outbreak of digestive ailments and food poisoning. It was Israeli media Yedioth Ahronoth who reported this earlier this week.

“There is an unusual increase in the incidence of intestinal diseases among (Israeli) soldiers,” reported Yedioth Ahronoth as quoted by The New Arab, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

According to the report, since the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip began on October 7, many restaurants and individuals donated food to Israeli forces, which may have been contaminated during preparation, transportation or storage.

Many Israeli soldiers began suffering from symptoms of food poisoning, including severe diarrhea and high fevers.

“Diarrhea has spread among soldiers in the south, in assembly areas, and then also among soldiers fighting in Gaza,” said Tal Brosh, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta General Hospital in Ashdod.

“Shigella bacterial infection, which causes gastroenteritis, has been diagnosed, and it is a very serious disease that is also spreading among soldiers in the Gaza Strip. “Shigella bacterial infections occur through direct contact between individuals or through food,” added Brosh.

“If the infection spreads among 10 soldiers in an infantry company, and they develop a fever after their body temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius, and they start having diarrhea every 20 minutes, then they are no longer fit to fight and they are putting themselves at risk of death,” he added .

Israel’s war in the besieged and impoverished Gaza Strip has killed more than 15,000 people, including at least 8,000 children.