The US negotiates behind the scenes for post-Hamas in Gaza and the two states

The United States has begun to weave the fabric for post-Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Repubblica, national security advisor Jake Sullivan recently conducted a mission in the Middle East with these objectives. “Sullivan left Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated with Prince Mohammed bin Salman, firstly for the role that his country can play immediately, and secondly to keep alive the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel in order to complete the isolation of Iran”.

“To this end Sullivan went to Ramallah to discuss two things: security and governance of Gaza after the elimination of Hamas, and resumption of the path towards the two states. Everything passes through the reform of the Palestinian Authority against corruption and for efficiency, which should include the appointment of an Abbas deputy to prepare the transition”, explains Repubblica. On the first point, the Times of Israel and the Washington Post reported that The PNA is willing to reactivate at least 3,500 of the 15,000 men it had in the Strip before being kicked out. The government could be managed with the help of the Arab League, neighboring countries or even the UN. If this path were reopened, perhaps on the UNMIK model of Kosovo suggested by the Italian Foreign Minister Tajani.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in an update that the death toll has risen to at least 19,088 deaths, with over 54,450 injured. Since October 7, there are more than 13 Palestinians killed for every Israeli dead. The Ministry – writes the Palestinian agency Wafa – stated in a press release that the documented number of victims in the Gaza Strip has reached 18,800, while the death toll in the West Bank has also risen to 288. Furthermore, the Ministry stated , 51,000 Palestinians were injured in Gaza and nearly 3,450 more in the West Bank. Among the casualties in Gaza, over 300 health workers, 86 journalists, 35 civil protection personnel and 135 UNRWA personnel were killed.

A senior Hamas official says more than 8,000 people are missing under the rubble from Israeli bombing, on top of the death toll of more than 19,000. He said that 70% of the dead and missing are women and children. “The occupation committed many massacres in the 71 days of war in Gaza. The aggression continues in the occupied West Bank where 300 deaths have been recorded since October 7,” Osama Hamdan said at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon. “This failed fascist government in Israel – continued Hamdan – does not care about the lives of its soldiers and simply pushes them into this war where there is no victory. They know very well that they will enter Gaza alive but will leave dead, handicapped or psychologically disturbed. If the enemy wants to bring back its civilians and soldiers alive, this will never happen unless it completely stops the aggression and negotiates a settlement.”

