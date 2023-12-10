The architects of the goal that defeated Napoli until a few years ago played in Serie D. In April 2021, the last Juventus victory against the Azzurri, neither of them played in Serie A

The last time Juve beat Napoli, i.e. on 7 April 2021, Gatti and Cambiaso, the two protagonists of the 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium, did not even play in Serie A. The goalscoring defender (two goals worth 6 points in less than 53 minutes, between Monza and Napoli) in the 2020-21 season he plays in Serie C, in Pro Patria, which had picked him up in the summer from D: his already seemed like an incredible story, due to the fact that until a couple of years earlier the footballer struggled among the amateurs of Promotion and Eccellenza. The winger, on the other hand, struggled to find space in Serie B, in Empoli, also because he was recovering from a bad injury that had put his career at risk.