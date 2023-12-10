As in Monza, the defender’s goal was decisive in the clash with the Italian champions. Bianconeri +1 on Nerazzurri, on the pitch tomorrow against Udinese

Filippo Cornacchia

8 December 2023 (change at 11.38pm) – MILAN

It’s still a scratch from Gatti that launches Juventus higher than anyone else. After Monza’s three-point shot, here is the defender’s goring that shatters Naples. A header as powerful as it is heavy. The blue gave the Lady the success over the Azzurri and a new momentary counter-overtaking over Inter. The Bianconeri continue their positive streak and for one night, while waiting for the Nerazzurri (on the pitch today), they take the lead and extend their lead on the Champions League zone. Napoli are increasingly in difficulty, suffering their second defeat in the championship after Sunday’s defeat against Inter: the Italian champions are now twelve points behind the Bianconeri.

THE FLAMES OF FAITH

Allegri finds Manuel Locatelli starting as director and starts with the Vlahovic-Chiesa duo in attack. Mazzarri responds with the Politano-Osimhen-Kvaratskhelia trident. The match gets underway after twenty minutes thanks to Chiesa who, perhaps also to overcome the cold, begins to run down the left flank. The first burst frees Vlahovic to shoot, but Juan Jesus sacrifices himself on the Serbian’s conclusion and saves Napoli. Fede, not satisfied, tries a new slalom without success. Mazzarri breathes a sigh of relief. Kvara, stimulated by the long-distance duel with the Juventus number 7, tries to put his signature on the match. It’s not an evening, however, for the Georgian who seems to see the goal as tiny and Szczesny as huge. Kvara fires the first shot at the second tier of the stadium. And a few minutes later, freed in the area by a sleep by Bremer and a great play by Osimhen, he misses the stop in front of Szczesny, lengthens his pace and shoots sky high. The Polish goalkeeper celebrates as if he had scored a goal, but at the end of the first half he is even more decisive on Di Lorenzo.

GATTI DECIDES

Juventus storms out of the locker room, almost as if they want to send a signal to Napoli. And in just five minutes he unlocks the race. Cambiaso, one of the best on the pitch, draws a perfect cross and Gatti, the defender-bomber, heads it home and explodes the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri pushed hard, driven by Chiesa’s hunger, but shortly before the half-hour mark Vlahovic was forced to leave the field due to injury. While the stadium accompanied the exit of DV9 from the field (replaced by Milik; the Serbian was only stopped by cramps), on the turnaround in front Osimhen found the equaliser, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Napoli tries until the end, but without too much clarity. And in the end Juventus took home another narrow success and temporary first place.

