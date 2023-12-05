A new roguelite shooter game on Steam has begun to generate attention from the community, who have been attracted by its science fiction setting and combat from a top-down perspective. This is Gatekeeper, which can be tried for free in a demo that has a 92% approval rating on the Valve platform

Title that you can play in solo mode or online cooperative and face the challenges of this science fiction adventure as a defender of the universe. On its Steam page, Gatekeeper indicates that within its plot, the Heart of the Universe has been stolen by powerful forces, so you must head to an unknown galaxy, find it and claim it. “But your mission is not so simple: the Heart was hidden in a quantum cage, the keys to which are kept by the ancient giants, the Sirens. “Experience the unexpected emotions of this action rogue-lite!” indicates the game description.

In addition to its sci-fi setting, interesting graphics and fast combat, Gatekeeper promises several features, including: multiple characters with individual abilities, a combination of various abilities through upgrades and artifacts, more than 100 collectibles that affect the gameplay and change each game and numerous beautiful planets with unique enemies and bosses.

Gatekeeper is scheduled to release in Q1 2024 on Steam and if you want to check it out, a free “Prologue Version” is available on Steam as of November 10, 2023 called Gatekeeper: Infinity. Proof that it already has 92% positive ratings and that among its recommended requirements, the game asks that your PC have an Intel Core i5-9100 or similar processor, a Geforce GTX 1060 or its equivalent from AMD and 8 GB of RAM.

Additionally, you can watch the game’s trailer, where we are introduced to Pandora, the new addition that joins the cast of characters before the release of Gatekeeper. As a powerful mage and fighter, Pandora shows in the trailer how she quickly moves between groups of enemies, shooting several at once. Her shots cause the energy of defeated enemies to rise into the air, creating massive area-of-effect explosions that impact back onto the battlefield.

