Gaston Glock, the Austrian engineer who invented the Glock semi-automatic pistol and founded the arms manufacturing company of the same name, has died at the age of 94. The news of his death was given by the company on his website, but the causes were not specified. Not much is known about Gaston Glock, he was described as a private person and lived until his death on an estate on an Austrian lake, almost always remaining away from the news despite him being a very rich and powerful man. In 2021, Forbes magazine estimated that his family's wealth was around 1.1 billion dollars (around 1 billion euros).

Glock pistols are widespread and among the best-selling in the world: they are part of the equipment of armies and law enforcement agencies of many countries and are among the most used in films, but they are also the ones with which many violent armed attacks by the last decades. They are also often mentioned in several US hip-hop songs. Over the years, Glock and his company have been criticized several times for making such a powerful weapon popular and affordable for many.

Glock invented the first model of its pistols, the Glock 17, in the early 1980s. He was already the head of his company, which however until then had only produced knives and various other objects (curtain rods, for example). Glock invented the pistol due to a tender opened by the Austrian army, which was looking for a new model for its own equipment. Glock, who was unfamiliar with firearms, brought together several experts to patent a gun that could win the Army contract. The Glock 17 stands out for its ease of handling and lightness: it is a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, made largely of resistant plastic. It can quickly fire up to 18 consecutive shots and be reloaded very easily with a clip in the grip.