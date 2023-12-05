Gas bills down 1.2%: this is how much families will save in a year

He goes down there gas bill for the typical family in consumption protection: in November 2023 He is nurturing reports a decline of 1.3% (to a two-year low) compared to October. For the month of November, which saw wholesale prices drop compared to those recorded in October, the price of gas raw materials alone for customers with contracts under protected conditions, is equal to 42.53 euros/MWh. The overall change is determined entirely by the decrease in spending on natural gas.

However, they remain unchanged – continues He is nurturing – The general charges and the tariff linked to the cost of transport and measurement. In terms of final effects, the gas expenditure for the typical family (with average gas consumption of 1,400 cubic meters per year) in the rolling year (December 2022 – November 2023) is approximately 1,431 euros, before taxes, and results in decline of 17.7% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (December 2021 – November 2022). The elimination of general charges and the VAT reduction to 5% have been confirmed for November and for the whole of 2023, as well as for heat and district heating management.

Gas, Codacons: insufficient drop after October increase

The reduction in gas tariffs for the month of November decided today by Arera is completely insufficient given the +12% price increase recorded in October. This is stated by Codacons commenting on the authority’s tariff update.

Il savings for families produced by the reduction in tariffs will be minimal, also because gas bill prices are still too high, explains Codacons. Compared to 2020, the average bill of a family in the protected market is 56% more expensive, with the consequence that compared to 3 years ago, i.e. before the outbreak of the energy emergency, today people pay 527 euros more per year.

A situation that of gas prices which could soon change in the coming weeks, on the occasion of greater demand in the cold months which could lead to new strong increases in tariffs, an excessive volatility which once again demonstrates the need to extend the protected market.

