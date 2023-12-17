Actor Gary Oldman has a brutal film career, but he chooses 2 sagas above the rest.

Gary Oldman has participated in films such as Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992), The Fifth Element (1997), the Harry Potter saga, the Dark Knight trilogy, The Mole (2011), The Darkest Hour (2017) and the Slow Horses series. Which of these is your favorite? Tell me in comments.

Now, in a recent interview, Gary Oldman has revealed that he feels very grateful for Harry Potter and The Dark Knight where he plays Sirius Black and James Gordon, respectively.

Sirius Black y James Gordon

These are his words.

“At 42, I woke up divorced and had custody of my children. That, in itself, was… It was difficult because there was a change in the industry where a lot of productions were being filmed in Hungary, Budapest, Prague, Australia, you know, all these places. So, I turned down a lot of jobs.” Reveals Gary Oldman.

“Thank God for Harry Potter. Thank God for Batman. I tell you, both of them, Batman and Harry Potter, really saved me, because it meant I could do the least amount of work for the most amount of money and then be home with the kids.”

He had to live between London and Los Angeles to raise his children himself.

“When we made the first Batman, London was double Gotham. I made 27 round trips from Los Angeles. I was flying there for a day. “I did a photo shoot a day.”

“To Christopher Nolan's credit, he stayed on schedule. I was going home for three days. He came back for two. I was going home for a weekend. I was coming back for a day. Otherwise, I felt like my kids were being raised by a nanny.” Gary Oldman revealed.

Currently, Gary Oldman has several very interesting projects. Since we will see him in more episodes of Slow Horses and also, he will make the movie Parthenope, which is about a woman who could be a mermaid.

Fuente: The Drew Barrymore Show.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.