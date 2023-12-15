The actor who knew how to bring Sirius Black and Jim Gordon to life declared with Variety that he thanks the “Harry Potter” and “The Dark Knight” sagas for “Saving” him.

Of course, Gary Oldman is not only one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood in the last 20 years, he is also one of the most beloved by the “Harry Potter” fandom, for his performance as Sirius Black, and in turn for the Batman fandom, for his role as Commissioner Gordon in “The Dark Knight Trilogy”, directed by Christopher Nolan.

This week, Oldman appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where expressed his gratitude for both film franchises for saving him, both in his career and in his personal life. Acting jobs were drying up for Oldman before he was cast as Sirius Black and James “Jim” Gordon. This gave the actor's career star power that he had never had before.

What did Gary Oldman say?

“At 42 years old, I woke up divorced and had custody of (my) children”Oldman said. “That, in itself, was… it was difficult because there was a change in the industry where a lot of productions were (filming in) Hungary, Budapest, Prague, Australia, you know, all these places. “So I turned down a lot of jobs,” the actor declared in his interview.

“Thank God Batman and Harry Potter saved me”, he added. “When we made the first Batman… London was double Gotham. I made 27 round trips from Los Angeles”Oldman said. “I would fly there for a day. I would do one session a day. To Chris Nolan's credit…he stayed on schedule. I would go home for three days. Come back for two. Go home for a weekend. Come back for a day… otherwise, I felt like my children are being raised by a nanny,” he said in conclusion.

