The actor has admitted that he is not very proud of his work in the franchise, although he admits that he could have done more than he did.

Although for Harry Potter fans he is one of the most beloved characters and actors in the franchise, Gary Oldman has admitted that he is not especially proud of his work as Sirius Black in the boy wizard franchise created by JK Rowling. She though she admits that she could have put in a lot more of her part.

This was confessed by Oldman himself in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in which he described his interpretation of Sirius Black as “mediocre.” “I think my work on the franchise is mediocre. Really. Maybe if I had read the books like Alan Rickman, maybe I would have known what was going to happen and, honestly, I would have worked differently.”

This is not the first time that Oldman attacks his work in the Harry Potter franchise, perhaps, because He confesses himself to be his own worst critic.. “I'll tell you why, because if I look at myself at any job and say, 'Oh my God, I'm great,' it's going to be a sad day because I'm not going to want to do better next time.”

Even so, even though the British don't like each other too much, It must be recognized that his Sirius Black is one of the most unforgettable characters of the Harry Potter saga in the cinema, not only because of the importance of this character in the plot but also because he was given life by one of the best British actors of his generation.

The Harry Potter franchise “saved” his life

Just a week ago, Gary Oldman reflected on what it had meant to him to work on a franchise like Harry Potter and Nolan's Batman trilogy. “At 42 years old I woke up one day divorced and with two children in my care.. It was very hard because at that time there was a lot of filming in countries like Hungary or Australia and I had to say no to many jobs.”

“It's a good thing Harry Potter and Batman came to save me, because I could do a little work for a lot of money and that allowed me to be at home with my two children.“Gary Oldman recalled during his appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show.