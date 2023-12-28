Suara.com – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 that occurred on Thursday (28/12/2023) morning caused damage to residents' houses in the Banjarwangi District area, Garut Regency, West Java Province.

Banjarwangi Sector Police Chief Inspector Amirudin Latif said that the earthquake caused one resident's house in Kampung Petakan, Tanjungjaya Village, Banjarwangi District, to be damaged.

“Mrs Titi's house collapsed,” said Amirudin.

According to him, the tremors of the earthquake were felt strong enough in Banjarwangi Subdistrict, but not enough to cause casualties.

“The results of checking the location did not find any victims as a result of the incident,” he said.

The Banjarwangi Sector Police have coordinated with the Tanjungjaya Village Government to help residents whose houses were damaged by the earthquake.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 on Thursday at 05.43 WIB occurred in the southwest of Pangandaran Regency.

According to modeling results, the earthquake, whose center was in the sea at a depth of 41 km, approximately 94 km southwest of Pangandaran Regency, did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

BMKG said that the earthquake was felt in the Garut area on the MMI IV intensity scale, during the day it was felt by many people inside the house and several people outside the house and caused pottery to break, windows/doors to creak, and walls to make noise.

Apart from that, the earthquake was felt in the Cilacap, Pelabuhan Ratu, Sukabumi, Cianjur and Pangandaran areas on the III MMI scale and the Bandung and Bogor areas on the II-III MMI scale.

On the II MMI scale, the earthquake vibrations were felt by several people and caused light hanging objects to sway. Meanwhile, vibrations on the MMI III scale were felt clearly in the house, it felt as if a truck was passing by. (Between)