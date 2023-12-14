The most powerful gesture in a defender's baggage was perfected at a high level by one of the greatest playmakers of all time. And in Milan in the 50s…

The surprise lies in the name of the inventor. Speaking of tackle, i.e. contrast, rude intervention to steal the ball from an opponent, we expect the father of the gesture to be a defender, a stopper or a full-back, at most a midfielder dedicated to biting the ankles of the enemy tightrope walker. But no: it was a refined number 10 who invented the tackle, or at least made it known in that form to the Italian public, an elegant gentleman from the midfield who touched with mastery, dribbled with cunning, shot with precision and also scored with frequency. His name is Juan Alberto Schiaffino.