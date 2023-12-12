It took place at the Sheraton Milan San Siro on Beat Yesterday 23 For Charity. The awaited signature event Garmin which every year brings together big names in sport, music and innovation, for its eighth edition has chosen to turn the spotlight on Objective3.

Objective3 it is the sports club that was born from an idea by Alex Zanardi for the professional and economic support of athletes with disabilities in sport.

Telling the story of extraordinary feats carried out by ordinary people, rewarded by great faces in sport. An unmissable event, which this year has undergone a real evolution: creating a choral and live “Beat Yesterday” open to the public for the first time, in favor of Objective3.

And it is in this spirit that Garmin has designed the 2023 Beat Yesterday event: a real one indoor relay in which technology and passion merged into a perfect combination. In fact, well-known faces from sport, and beyond, took turns riding the Tacx NEO Bikes and the brand’s Smart Trainers to clock up kilometers in support of Objective3, with a final donation of 10,000 euros.

In the meantime, four talks followed one another on stage which explored precisely those values ​​that Beat Yesterday has been promoting for eight years. Here too, the rich parterre made the difference, thanks to engaging stories, often real gems unknown to the general public, which created a dense and value-based dialogue.

The over three hundred kilometers were covered by: Norma Gimondi, Fabrizia D’Ottavio, Cristian Cucco, Davide Camicioli, Stefano Baldini, Davide Cassani, Antonio Bigi, Nicolò Famiglietti, Giulio Molinari, Roberto Grimoldi, Alessandro Morolla, Gianpaolo Favero, Francesco de Maio, Andrea Berton, Gabriele Maifredi.

An exceptional quintet crossed the finish line, with an incredible list of medals: Filippo Ganna, Vincenzo Nibali, Alessandro Ballan, Elia Viviani and Marco Aurelio Fontana.

At the end of this great ride, each cyclist and guest placed their signature on a Tacx NEO 2T Smart Trainer, now a real collector’s item that will be up for grabs in a Strava contest that Garmin will launch in the next few days.

We leave you with the gallery of the evening.