Gao Yaojie, a Chinese doctor who helped publicize the AIDS epidemic in rural China in the 1990s, has died at the age of 95. Gao Lei discovered that poor hygiene standards in paid blood donation clinics had helped spread AIDS even in rural areas of China. At the time, there was a widespread belief in China that AIDS was transmitted only through unprotected sexual intercourse and from mother to fetus during pregnancy. Gao, already retired, visited towns and families affected by the disease, also donated food and printed educational leaflets about AIDS, often at her own expense.

The sale of blood was banned in the 1990s, but according to Gao it continued illegally in the following years. The doctor was not the first to discover the epidemic, but she allowed it to be known in China and abroad by alerting the New York Times. In 2009 Gao moved to New York, United States, due to the growing hostility of the Chinese authorities towards him, including his arrest and detention for 20 days under house arrest by the provincial government of Henan, the province in where she was most active, in 2007. The central government later quashed the arrest.

AIDS is a syndrome that causes the immune system to lose its ability to fight even the most banal infections. It is reached at an advanced stage of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infection. Thanks to modern antiretroviral therapies, today those who are positive for the virus can lead a normal daily life, even from the point of view of sexual activity. The conditions are that the infection is diagnosed in time, and that there is the possibility of accessing treatment.