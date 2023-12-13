Suara.com – Siti Atikoh, wife of Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate number 3, is joining the campaign to help her husband who is a contestant in the 2024 presidential election.

Residential settlements in the Kapuk area, West Jakarta were Siti Atikoh's targets for her campaign. During her visit on Wednesday (13/12/2023), Siti Akikoh met mothers.

The reason Siti Atikoh visited the Kapuk area was because she wanted to call for prevention of the stunting problem in that area because the cases were considered to be the highest, according to data from the West Jakarta City Health Department.

In order to take good care of their children, said Siti Atikoh, mothers, especially pregnant women, must be able to take care of their own health.

“Mothers must be healthy. Because mothers are the backbone of the family. Mothers are the ones who look after the family. Especially for mothers who are pregnant, they must be healthy,” he said.

In the 'Healthy Mother, Strong Family' program, Siti Atikoh emphasized to parents the importance of their child's growth and development period, from pregnancy to toddlerhood.

According to him, protein and carbohydrate intake must be given to mothers, especially those who have just had babies.

“Protein is easiest to get from eggs. It's easy to get and easy to process. Meanwhile, teenage girls also have to pay attention, because they often suffer from anemia. The point is that mothers and children must be healthy,” he said.

Alam Ganjar's mother also asked that the child stunting alleviation program must also be intensified and right on target. According to him, one of them is mapping areas that are recorded as having stunting problems, such as in the Kapuk area.

Atiko also said that the “Healthy Mothers, Strong Families” program must also be able to improve the quality of services if it is found that access to health in the community is still minimal.