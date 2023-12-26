Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, is committed to facilitating access to capital for MSMEs. Ganjar will later appoint a bank so that MSME players can obtain capital at low interest if he later becomes President of the Republic of Indonesia.

This was conveyed by Ganjar, after hearing complaints from MSME players who had great potential but were limited in accessing capital.

“Yes, when we go to MSMEs, there are always complaints about training, equipment and access to capital. These three things often come up and we have absorbed them. It's just a matter of what policy will be given,” said Ganjar during a visit to the Kedung Gudel Sukoharjo batik center, Tuesday ( 12/26/2023).

Currently, continued Ganjar, banks are needed that are focused on managing MSMEs.

While still serving as Governor of Central Java, the PDIP politician admitted that he used Bank Jateng as one of the banks that focused on managing access to capital for MSMEs at low interest rates.

Ganjar created various cheap credit schemes with Bank Jateng. Such as Mitra Jateng 25 Credit, Lapak Credit, Millennial Credit and others.

“In Indonesia it already exists, in the past there was BRI whose units went to villages and took care of small businesses. It feels like this needs to be returned again so that MSMEs can have access to capital,” he explained.

MSMEs and the small business sector, continued Ganjar, need serious attention from the government. Because this sector is able to support economic growth for Indonesia.

“So far we have focused on BUMN and large investors, even though MSMEs and small business actors also have extraordinary potential to support the country's economy. So we are committed to optimizing this sector to achieve 7 percent economic growth,” explained Ganjar.

Ganjar's plan was welcomed by MSME traders, one of whom was the owner of Kedung Gudel batik, Agus Samiyono.

Agus said that easy access to capital is a problem that is felt by almost all MSME players.

“So if Mr. Ganjar is concerned about this and in the future there is a special bank that will take care of this, this will certainly be very helpful for small businesses like us,” said Agus.