Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo recalled his childhood in a simple house on Jalan Nano, Tawangmangu, Karanganyar, Central Java, Monday (25/12/2023). Reward yourself for a moment's rest at that place.

Upon arrival in the yard, Ganjar was immediately greeted by his childhood friend Agus Maryono in front of the fence.

“This is a friend, my friend is small, but one year above me, so an upperclassman,” said Ganjar in Karanganyar, Central Java.

Ganjar said that when he was little he liked to play gundu or marbles with his friends, including Agus Maryono, because the house was close to each other.

“But, now he says he lives in Yogyakarta, maybe he's going home here. His house is behind this, in an alley,” said Ganjar.

On this occasion, the PDI Perjiangan politician also wished a Merry Christmas to the Indonesian people who celebrated Christmas by returning to their hometowns on Monday.

“Merry Christmas to those celebrating today. If you are going home, remember to drive carefully. Have a safe trip to your destination,” he said.

Furthermore, the former Governor of Central Java for two terms appeared to be smiling throughout his time in the house, whose paint was dominated by brown and white.

Cool air, light rain with views of the mountains decorated the atmosphere of the PDI Perjuangan presidential candidate's house.

“It used to be said that I was born here. Around the 5th grade of elementary school, I then moved about 200 meters from here. Previously, I rented here, then my father and mother, because they saved up, were able to buy a house on the land next to the house over there. Later, my friends If you want to sleep, you can go there,” said Ganjar.

Ganjar is the son of a police officer with the rank of first lieutenant (Lettu) or now called first police inspector (Iptu).

“My father is a policeman, my mother likes gardening and selling the produce at the market. As far as I remember, this house was not this big, the stove still used wood and it was cold for mercy,” he said.

Ganjar then invited the media crew to tour his yard while telling him that when his mother used to garden, she liked to plant flowers in the yard.

“My mother used to like to plant roses, flowers, all kinds of things, there were many decorative flowers in the yard, so people would buy them. So, I am a mountain child, so the program is a lot about farming, about planting,” said Ganjar.

Ganjar also said that when he was still in elementary school, many Japanese citizens came to Tawangmangu to apply orange infusion farming technology.

When he was little, the activities of these Japanese citizens confused Ganjar, but he became friends with the Japanese children and exchanged paintings.

Presidential Vice Presidential Candidate pair, Ganjar-Mahfud. (Ist)

“I remember, when a team of oranges got infected with a virus, a team came from Japan. I still remember it very well, that was when I was in elementary school. I just found out that orange trees were being infused, including the oranges in this house that used to have IVs attached to them. Was that an experiment or was it really the energy that was prepared? “to care for and revive trees attacked by the virus,” recalled Ganjar.

Ganjar said his childhood home was part of his life journey. He even remembered how from the front of his house he could see the view of the Mogol hills.

There, Ganjar also learned to live independently and understand how basic needs can be taken from his own garden.

“From a young age, they were taught to cook and wash dishes. That was useful because when they were adults they could be independent. Then from the garden, almost all their daily needs were taken there, people even came to buy the harvest or just share the harvest with their neighbors,” said Ganjar.