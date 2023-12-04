Suara.com – The son of Presidential Candidate (candidate) Ganjar Pranowo, namely Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar, admits that he is interested in becoming a footballer.

He expressed his interest in becoming a footballer in a talk show (Podcast) with Merry Riana.

In the talk show which was summarized in a short video spread on TikTok social media, Merry Riana asked Alam Ganjar whether he was interested in entering the world of politics.

When asked this question, Alam Ganjar said he was interested in getting involved in politics. He even admitted that he was also interested in becoming a footballer.

“Indeed I am (interested), being an astronaut is interested, being a football player is interested. Politics is not interested,” said Alam Ganjar in response to Merry Riana’s question.

This answer has also become a topic of conversation among Indonesian football fans, considering that the figure of this 21 year old young man is on the rise.

His statement that he was interested in becoming a footballer himself was not surprising. The reason is, Alam Ganjar himself has a hobby of playing football.

It can be seen from his uploads on Instagram social media, namely @alamganjar, that this man who is currently studying at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) once shared his activities playing football.

In one upload, Alam Ganjar once took a selfie with Kaesang Pangarep, who is none other than the son of President Joko Widodo and owner of the League 1 club, Persis Solo.

Not only is his hobby football, Alam Ganjar also plays futsal, where he has played with a number of other figures such as El Rumi, Cristian Gonzales, Atep, and also the legendary player Edgar Davids.

Apart from that, Alam Ganjar is known to be a supporter of the top Premier League club, namely Manchester United, just like his father who idolizes the club nicknamed The Red Devils.

Considering his status as the son of the Governor of Central Java, will Alam Ganjar be serious about becoming a footballer and defending the provincial club, PSIS Semarang or Persis Solo?

