Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, responded to the campaign style of presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan, who has penetrated the social media application TikTok.

“Yes, let's just use our own strategy. We also have a strategy,” said Ganjar after visiting the Al Iman Bulus Islamic Boarding School, Purworejo Regency, Central Java, Sunday (31/12/2023).

However, he still does not want to reveal the latest campaign strategy that he and vice presidential candidate Mahfud Md will carry out starting in the new year 2024.

“Yes, when it was leaked, what happened? We have done something but everything has started to move between parties, volunteers, technology. So yesterday when there was a survey, we also had a triangulation survey, using AI (artificial intelligence), and God willing, in more detail ,” he said.

Previously, Anies started a live broadcast via the TikTok application on Thursday night (28/12) with the title “Accompany Me on the Road” and got around 300 thousand viewers. Next, he managed to attract around 420,000 viewers in the second live broadcast on Saturday (30/12).

The General Election Commission on Monday, November 13 2023, determined that three prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates would be participants in the 2024 presidential and vice presidential elections.

Based on the results of the drawing and determining the serial numbers for the 2024 Presidential Election participants on Tuesday, November 14 2023, the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar received serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka received serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024. (Antara)