Suara.com – Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo has a different view from President Joko Widodo regarding the availability of subsidized fertilizer supplies.

Ganjar said that currently the facts on the ground were different from Jokowi's statement, so his party reminded the Government to be honest about this issue.

“After the (first) debate it was interesting. The government gathered all the extension workers, gathered all the distributors, and conveyed to the public 'calm down, fertilizer is available', that's the language I heard. However, in fact, that's not actually the case. We need integrity and honesty on the matter that,” said Ganjar at the IPB International Convention Center, Bogor City, West Java, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Previously, Ganjar reminded presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, regarding the fertilizer shortage that occurred in several regions in Indonesia.

“To Pak Prabowo, I have to remind you that scarce fertilizer is happening in Papua, rare fertilizer is happening in North Sumatra, rare fertilizer is happening in NTT, NTB, East Kalimantan, including petrol,” said Ganjar in the first debate that brought together the presidential candidates at the Indonesian KPU, Jakarta. , Tuesday (12/12).

Ganjar mentioned this because Prabowo had served as General Chair of the National Management Council (DPN) of the Indonesian Farmers' Harmony Association (HKTI) for two terms.

“Perhaps, you have forgotten a bit, so I can remind you because you were once the General Chair of HKTI, Sir,” added Ganjar.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi promised to increase fertilizer subsidies to answer farmers' complaints about the fertilizer shortage they are experiencing.

According to Jokowi, the fertilizer issue will soon be resolved by the Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman and next year it will continue to be controlled so that there are no distribution problems in the field.

“I will increase the fertilizer subsidy because the fertilizer supply is also available,” said the President when delivering remarks to agricultural instructors and babinsa throughout Central Java in Pekalongan, Wednesday (13/12), which was monitored online.

However, the President admitted that he could not yet announce the amount of additional fertilizer subsidies because it needed to be discussed further with the Minister of Finance and had to be approved by the DPR RI.

Previously, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) on Monday, November 13 2023, determined three prospective pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates to be participants in the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Election (Pilpres).

The results of the drawing and determination of the serial numbers for the 2024 presidential election participants on Tuesday, November 14 2023, were the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule is on 14 February. (Between)