Suara.com – The Civil Society Coalition for Democratic Elections regrets the acts of abuse allegedly carried out by TNI officers in Boyolali, Central Java. According to him, the violence was a brutal act of legal arbitrariness.

The chairman of YLBHI, Muhammad Isnur, said that taking action against traffic violations should be the job of the police or transportation service, not the TNI.

“Apart from that, the victim was a political mob who was conducting a political campaign, so it should be considered an alleged violation that falls within the realm of Bawaslu prosecution,” said Isnur to journalists, Sunday (31/12/2023).

Isnur said that vigilantism cannot be justified for any reason and firm action must be taken institutionally. Moreover, now is the momentum for a political campaign and the abuse by members of the TNI was carried out against one of the volunteers for the presidential/cawapres candidate.

“This can certainly fuel the prejudice of the TNI's non-neutrality in the elections,” he said.

“We regret the low sensitivity of the perpetrators of this abuse to the context of the political campaign period, and the consequences of their actions should be realized as being able to harm the TNI's neutrality,” he said.

According to Isnur, the TNI members should have reported alleged violations of traffic and order during the election campaign to Bawaslu, instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“This action cannot be justified for any reason and firm action must be taken against the perpetrators in the general justice environment,” he said.

Ganjar-Mahfud TPN response

Previously, TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Legal Deputy, Todung Mulya Lubis reported that one volunteer died and four people suffered serious injuries due to violence by TNI personnel, last Saturday.

“We received reports from Klaten and Boyolali (Central Java), reports of brutality and acts of violence that were completely unacceptable. One died and four people suffered serious injuries,” said Todung at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta, Saturday.

Todung said one person who died came from Klaten and died in hospital.

“The person who died was a volunteer supporting Ganjar-Mahfud who allegedly experienced violence and brutality from supporters of another candidate pair,” he said.

Four victims were injured as a result of abuse by TNI officers at the local TNI post. Therefore, his party urged the TNI Commander to immediately take action.

“If that is true, we want the TNI Commander (TNI General Agus Subiyanto) to take firm action and legally account for those who committed this act of violence,” he said.