Suara.com – Presidential candidate pair and vice presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar-Mahfud, explained why they suddenly changed their clothes after the 2024 presidential election vice presidential debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Based on monitoring Suara.com at the location, initially both of them attended the debate wearing traditional clothing. Ganjar wore traditional clothes from Rote, NTT, while Mahfud wore clothes from Madura, East Java.

But suddenly the clothes changed. Especially Mahfud who changed his appearance in segment 4 of the debate with a pink shirt with Test Bag written on the chest.

When the event was over, both of them gave press statements. Then Ganjar also changed his clothes to match Mahfud's.

Then the media crew asked the two of them why they changed their appearance.

“As for changing clothes, Mr. Ganjar will explain, Mr. Ganjar,” said Mahfud.

Ganjar explained that the clothes he changed were to commemorate Mother's Day which falls on December 22 2023.

“Yes, it's Mother's Day and we celebrate with two colors that mothers usually wear, purple and pink,” said Ganjar.

He also conveyed his love for Mothers throughout Indonesia.

“Because today we say 'I love you mother',” he said.