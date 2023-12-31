Suara.com – Presidential candidate number three, Ganjar Pranowo, admitted that he had no problem with the meeting of Indonesian President Joko Widodo with the Association of Indonesian Village Government Apparatus (Papdesi) last Friday (29/12). However, Ganjar admitted that it would be unfair if there were orders or requests for political support at the meeting.

Ganjar made this statement after visiting the An-Nawawi Berjan Gebang Purworejo Islamic Boarding School, Purworejo Regency, Central Java, Sunday (31/12/2023).

Indonesian Presidential Candidate Ganjar Pranowo (second left) giving a statement after visiting the An-Nawawi Berjan Gebang Purworejo Islamic Boarding School, Purworejo Regency, Central Java, Sunday (31/12/2023). ANTARA/Rio Feisal

“The important thing is that our government's direction is not a problem. However, if it is political direction, supporting it, I think it is starting to be unfair,” said Ganjar, quoted from BetweenSunday.

Even though he doesn't know the exact contents of the meeting between Jokowi and the village head, Ganjar hopes that Jokowi will only talk about government issues, not anything else.

“I don't know what the content of the conversation was yesterday. Hopefully it was in a government context and no one abused government power,” said Ganjar.

Jokowi Gathers Village Heads

Previously, DPP General Treasurer Papdesi Sujiono said that during the meeting President Jokowi left a message to the village head to ensure that the 2024 elections in the village took place peacefully and smoothly.

“So, Mr. President entrusted us, the village heads who were present, to ensure that there was absolutely no fraud in this election, this election was peaceful and smooth. For what reason? If the situation was like, I'm sorry, maybe a few decades ago, this should not happen happened,” said Sujiono after meeting President Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Friday (29/12).

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi conveyed his complaints when giving directions at the national consolidation meeting on readiness for the 2024 election. (screenshot)

Sujiono said that the people in the village wanted the elections to be held well, without anything disturbing the peace.

“We, the people at the bottom, really want to be able to run the election and just enjoy it,” said Sujiono.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the DPP Papdesi Senthot Rudi Prastiono said that at the meeting with President Jokowi there was an alliance of village heads across associations, namely Papdesi, the Association of Village Heads (AKD) throughout East Java, and the Association of Village Governments throughout Indonesia (Apdesi).

In the meeting with President Jokowi, said Senthot, there was absolutely no political discussion related to directions to support certain candidates.

According to Senthot, the alliance leaves it up to individual village heads to make their own choices.