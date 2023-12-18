Peter Molyneux is one of the most controversial figures in the video game industry. His successes are known, but his mistakes are even more so, especially the enormous hype that he was able to create to sell a project, making it look, at that moment, as the most incredible thing ever seen. The results were never up to par and he became an infamous gaming icon. Currently, luck seems not to be on his side because 2 of his creations were removed from Steam.

Godus and Godus Wars are no longer for sale on Steam

Through a brief statement on Steam, 22cans, a studio formed by Peter Molyneux, reported that its two video games Godus and Godus Wars are no longer available on the Valve platform. According to the information, the cause of the disappearance of these titles is due to the inability to continue providing online support: “unfortunately, due to an upcoming technical change in Amazon Web Services, which affects our ability to serve the files of necessary game to new users, these titles should be removed from the Steam store.”

Godus, another failure by Peter Molyneux

Will users be able to continue playing Godus and Godus Wars?

22cans reported that those who “bought” Godus and Godus Wars will be able to continue playing, although it is not known, as in all cases, until when there will be support via servers, both from publishers and platforms, to guarantee that the user has access to that content thinking about the future.

Godus debuted in early access in September 2013, but never left that phase due to the negative reviews it received. His proposal put us in control of a supreme character, a kind of god, in a world that we could build to our liking, including inhabitants.

As if the poor reception were not enough, 22cans launched Godus Wars in 2016 trying to capture the attention of players with a real-time strategy and combat proposal, but just like the original game, the response from players was terrible.

Both titles remained on Steam awaiting their inevitable demise and joined Peter Molyneux's list of failures.

