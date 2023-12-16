In their specific definition, video games are part of the entertainment industry and as such, they are considered an activity that only provides that, having a good time of leisure disconnecting from the world. But as we have commented several times in Tarreo, video games often provide skills. They intensify others or teach us certain things that we have later used in our daily lives. This is what gamers have been discussing in a Reddit post, with which I think many of you will easily see yourself reflected.

In the post titled “Gamers, what is the strangest game element you have used to solve a real-life problem?”, a player presents this question, commenting that we have all spent many hours in virtual worlds, but, “Have you ever had a moment when something you found or learned in a game turned out to be unexpectedly useful in real life?” And as you might expect, many of them have to do with strategy, leadership, and team management. , but there have also been other funny answers like knowing how to defend yourself in a fight or detecting scams.

Among the comments, one fan notes: “I raided (and eventually became a raid leader) in the top 0.1% of the WoW community. I learned so many leadership skills, both what to do and what not to do, that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. If I had to pick the most important one, it would be that people generally want to do better. Don't insult them, don't criticize them openly and don't be mean; Show them where they are, where they want to be, and how to get there. Offer resources if they are available and then give them some confidence. If it is within their capabilities, they will achieve it.” An idea that another player also comments on, giving as advice that: “To be successful in group content (or in life), don't blame others for their mistakes, but think about what you can do to make up for it so that does not affect the result of your objectives! Countless hours of tanking in WOW taught me this.”

Additionally, some have shared that they have learned or started to learn certain things that have been useful to them in their lives, like one user who says: “Away from a history class in high school, I randomly came back when my teacher asked me what Luis said. XIV before parliament to justify his power. I was playing a lot of Civ 4 at the time and heard Leonard Nimoy tell me 'I am the state' countless times. All the other children were amazed. I knew that”, as does another who says that The Legacy of Kain taught him a lot of words he didn't know and another, says that he learned German through Morrowind, “but it was Old High German.”

And among the somewhat funny responses, one player says: “Runescape 2 gave me a pretty good foundation for detecting scams” ​​and another, in a response that is repeated a lot, tells how a game taught him techniques that he later used in his classes. of martial arts. “Surrounding opponents during a fight, learned from Oblivion. It was very useful during martial arts training to keep moving instead of standing still in one place waiting to be hit. especially circling on the opponent's 'open' side.”

And you, what about a video game has helped you in your daily life?

