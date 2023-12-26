I think that many of us who are gamers over thirty or forty have sometimes wondered the same thing about a Reddit user, who, thinking if he is too old to play video games, published his experience on this platform. And although as we have already seen in several news stories shared in Tarreo about “gamer grandparents”, I think the short answer is no. Thought that has been shared in the Reddit thread, where the community shared their ideas and gave some advice.

In the post, this player indicates that he is 41 years old and that his wife recently bought him a PlayStation 5 for his birthday. “I've been playing 4 games recently. Three of them are MLB The Show, Call of Duty and UFC5. I'm horrible at all three. I'm not having fun, but only because they dominate me. Today CPU threw me a no-hitter on rookie, I got 2 and 27 on CoD and got beat 3 times in a row in my second career mode fight on easy. “I've been playing video games since I think '88 or '89. This is pathetic.”

In his account, he goes on to say that the games he used to find fun now absolutely dominate him, adding that if anyone has any advice, “I'll gladly follow it. “A different controller, different settings, different games… anything.” That's why after editing the post, he says that because of the responses, perhaps he should have asked “am I too old to play these games?”

And among the answers, some older players than him advise him on different titles that he may not have delved into, like one user who tells him: “Play some open world games and reduce the difficulty until you master it. Horizon Zero Dawn/Forbidden West, Ghost of Tshima, Witcher, Red Dead Redemption 2 are all very fun games that look great on the PS5,” adding that he is 66 years old, “and I bought the PS5 just for HFW. Never give up never surrender”.

Answer that another gamer of more than five decades replies, saying: “I am 52 years old and this is the answer. I never really liked competitive multiplayer games anyway, but with two kids and a full work schedule, when I play, I want to be memorable. These giant open-world single-player games with a good story-driven narrative have kept me playing. He would also add The Last of Us series as a must-play game.”

In closing, this forty-something gamer says: “A couple of people asked me what my favorite games were and they are all multiplayer in one way or another… whether online or with a group of friends that I used to play with in person.” , adding that he will take the suggestions provided. “I'll buy one or two players with some sandbox elements. Thank you for all the suggestions,” he indicated.