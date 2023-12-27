No matter the age, those of us who are gamers and love it in some way, escape from reality by venturing into the worlds of video games, receiving a new game as a gift or better yet, a gaming console or PC, is something that excites us. . A feeling experienced by a gamer grandmother, who received a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, which made her burst into tears while she opened the gift.

In a clip that has been shared via X/Twitter and that has gone viral, we can see that as he tears the wrapping paper of his present, he is surprised by just seeing the Nintendo logo, immediately knowing what the gift was about. And as we anticipated, it was a Nintendo Switch, a console that since its launch has been a prized asset among several players, among them this gamer granny who, as can be heard in the video, says that she always wanted to have it.

You can read: Gamer deciphers ancient Roman scroll using a $100 NVIDIA card and wins $40,000 in prizes

The publication on the social network, which at the time of writing this note has more than 150 thousand views, has generated dozens of responses, the vast majority excitedly celebrating that it is a beautiful moment, commenting: “Such a sweet moment captured. Thanks for sharing. I hope he plays his heart out!” either saying: “This is absolutely beautiful! I love seeing it!”, while others say that will surely play Animal Crossingone of the most popular titles on the Nintendo Switch.

A nice gamer moment that, although it apparently occurred a couple of years ago, has moved those who had not seen it, as well as those who simply did not remember it.