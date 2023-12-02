When reading AMD and NVIDIA, any PC gamer would immediately think of rivalry, since both are brands that have competed since their beginnings in the industry. Fight to stay with the largest number of users, who have lived within the graphics card market, offering technologies such as DLSS or Fluid Motion Frames. But what would happen if they were mixed? is what one user wanted to answer, who has combined both technologies and has achieved a significant boost in the performance of some games.

An experiment that you should know, theoretically you could replicate, using two different graphics cards, obviously one from AMD and the other from NVIDIA. But what we advance, it involves an operation that was not as simple as explained in WCCFtech, starting with that you should have a suitable motherboard, where the PCIe ports are arranged so that you can connect both graphics cards.

As can be read on the Chinese website Quasarzone, this player combined NVIDIA’s DLSS3 software, the first implementation of frame interpolation on gaming PCs, which basically doubles the frames by inserting an image generated by artificial intelligence, along with “Fluid Motion Frames” from AMD, which has a similar function, since both technologies have the purpose of increasing FPS. But both work completely differently and therefore, for this experiment, a system that supports both AMD and NVIDIA software is required.

To solve this, the user says that he devised a trick, in which the system displays the image on the screen through the AMD graphics card, but the calculations are carried out by the graphics processor of the NVIDIA graphics card. Their results were different depending on the game, among which are Cyberpunk 2077, which running in 4K resolution and combining the two technologies, was able to achieve an increase of 219.9% ​​FPS vs. 100% playing it “normally” and without these aids. .

However, he says that not all games benefit from the increase, as his tests on Starfield and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart saw an increase in performance, but image quality took a big hit.

