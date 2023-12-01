Nowadays, there are countless video games that allow us to create our own avatar to start our adventures, whether we make it as similar as possible to us or we let our imagination fly to create a character in which we can reflect. And whether we like it or not, some of us manage to establish a connection with our aforementioned avatar.

That has been the case of the user Scutarior, who shared in a Reddit forum an anecdote about how he decided to say a “farewell” to the first character he created for the video game. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim de 2011the most legendary game that Bethesda Game Studios has developed, who in most of their sagas (which we can mention Fallout and the most recent Starfield) are used to giving us the freedom to create our own character to enjoy their adventures.

In the post, titled “Retire your first character”, Scutarior shared a very corny and sentimental anecdote, according to him, about how he found his old Xbox 360 where he had played Skyrim for the first time. “It was my first game, without any strategy, planning or knowledge of the lore, I just played,” he said.

He went on to write that: “then it occurred to me that this account that I spent hundreds of hours on was there waiting for me to retrieve it at any moment. “This little character from Skyrim accompanied me through high school and part of college and I left him waiting all this time.”

Therefore, the player gave him closure like he deserved. “So I decided to go back to my 360 to retire my old friend. I took him to his house, I put some emperor’s clothes on him, I took away all his weapons and sat him at the table. “I saved the game and turned it off.” Scutarior concluded with: “I closed it and said goodbye to my first game. He felt strangely pretty and before you laugh, try it.”

His story had a lot of reactions and responses within the forum, with people who began to share similar experiences about how they said goodbye to their avatars in Skyrim, Animal Crossing and even Fallout and those who, inspired by his publication, plan to do the same .

It is worth saying that those characters that we created formed or continue to be part of an important phase of our lives and that, like a stuffed animal, necklace, figurine or card, they have enormous emotional value for us and it does not hurt to want to give a closing as a thank you for joining us for so many years.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord