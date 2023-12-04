One couple has taken the Skyrim gaming experience to the next level by finding a unique way to play together: stacking their TVs on top of each other to create a split-screen effect. This creative and nostalgic approach has revived the split-screen co-op experience of bygone eras.

Despite the 12 years since its release, Skyrim continues to fascinate players new and old, it has managed to extend its longevity thanks to its detailed open world, the dedication of its fans and its countless MODs, which keeps its audience coming back to re-enchant again and again with the title, as demonstrated by this couple who have discovered a way to strengthen their heart ties even more with the iconic Bethesda game.

Reddit user MerlinTheGreatDane shared the ingenious way she and her partner play Skyrim together, placing their TVs on top of each other and using headphones so as not to interfere with their better half. This technique not only demonstrates the creativity of the game’s fans, but also pays homage to the split-screen cooperative sessions of bygone eras that we used to enjoy with friends.

The community has received this great idea with nostalgia and admiration, and it shows that video games, beyond entertaining us, can connect us in ways that we ourselves do not expect.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord