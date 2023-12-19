Granblue Fantasy: Versus surprised everyone and everyone with its original release in 2020. Its charming characters, outstanding visuals, and friendly combat system showed that it had a lot of potential.

It's undeniable that the title was perceived as a very basic package due to its small roster of characters and general lack of content. Sure, the DLC fighters expanded the roster, but many of the other problems, like a spotty online mode, remained.

This is where Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising comes in, a new installment that acts as a sequel. We anticipate that it more than corrects the problems of the original launch, but does it present enough new features? Below, we share our verdict.

Believe in victory and fight

We must make something clear from the beginning to avoid confusion: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is not an update or downloadable content for the original title. It is an unprecedented experience that is purchased separately, although it preserves the foundations of the first installment.

We are still facing a very friendly fighting game that is shaping up to be a perfect option for newbies who want to venture into a genre that often has the reputation of being complicated. Much of the accessibility lies in the simplified control scheme, since we can execute special movements with one button and one direction.

Surely, all this will set off alarm bells for the most demanding players who shy away from any “casual” title. Those people can sleep peacefully, as this fighting title from Cygames and Arc System Works strikes a balance between accessibility and complexity. While executing special moves is far from a challenge, knowing how to make the most of each fighter's unique mechanics and moves will require us to spend many hours in training mode.

The learning curve is very enjoyable and we had fun from the beginning

We were very pleased that the tutorial is very complete. In addition to teaching the basic fundamentals, it explains techniques that help us dominate a fighter or counter him in battle. The title also includes an extensive glossary that covers advanced concepts of the genre, such as 50/50, zoning, the neutral game, etc.

We reiterate that the combat system of the original title has a solid foundation, and this new installment builds on it with new mechanics and subtle modifications. For example, the Raging Strike was introduced, which breaks the opponent's guard and extends combos if we execute it in the corner or perform a new additional attack known as Raging Chain. The autocombos scheme also received a big change, as now we can alternate between a low or high blow in the third attack to surprise the opponent.

Another interesting novelty are the Dash Attacks, which are special attacks that we can only use while running towards the opponent. In general, the new mechanics and changes enrich the combat system and make it more agile, intuitive and satisfying, since there are more options. Needless to say, participating in combat is a lot of fun.

The combat system is very robust and satisfying thanks to the new mechanics

A much more complete package

Of course, the stars of any fighting game are the characters. Does Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising comply in this section? We are happy to report that there are 28 fighters available on the initial roster. Although there are the 24 that we saw in the previous title, there are 4 new fighters: Nier, Siegfried, Grimnir and Anila.

The fighters exude charisma and shine with their attractive designs, in addition to having very different combat styles. For example, Cagliostro can place traps on the stage and Ladiva specializes in grabs. There are easier and more difficult ones to use, but they all provide something unique that prevents the fights from being monotonous and turning into a button masher.

As is tradition, each fighter displays devastating attacks that look spectacular thanks to the excellent visuals and the intelligent use of camera movements. Arc System Works demonstrates once again that it masters the Unreal Engine perfectly.

The visual section is one of the best that Arc System Works has done; simply beautiful

Overall, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising feels like a much more complete and valuable package than the original release. In addition to the arcade and story mode, the online component was expanded significantly. The rooms are much larger and offer very interesting extras, such as simple soccer games and a claw machine where we can obtain rewards. There's even a game mode reminiscent of Fall Guys!

No, it is not a joke. There is a new game mode where we use our avatars and participate in simple mini-games, such as obstacle courses, survival battles, team competitions, and more. It has its own progression system and we can obtain cosmetic items. It's a lot of fun and a very interesting addition, even though it lacks the polish of the Mediatonic project.

We didn't know we needed this Battle Royale until we played it

But what about online confrontations? Although it is possible to play games without interruptions or connection problems in the original title, it is undeniable that lag makes an appearance in many confrontations. Luckily, this “sequel” introduces rollback netcode, a network code that is famous for offering very stable online sessions.

Of course, rollback netcode is a long way from working miracles, which means that connection quality and region are still very important. That said, most of our online multiplayer matches were free of lag or stuttering. There is a notable improvement in this section, and we were surprised that we were able to play against users from Japan or other regions with relative stability. The addition of crossplay is also a great success that will prevent it from being very difficult to find fights online in the long term.

The cherry on the cake? Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has a completely free version that offers 4 characters (Gran and 3 fighters that change every week) and some game modes, such as entertainment and online battles. Despite its limitations, it is a perfect option for undecided players to try this title.

Online games are very fluid, although the netcode rollback does not work miracles

A perfect victory?

The Granblue Fantasy franchise has a very striking lore that is developed in the mobile game and in an animated series. This wrestling spin-off allows us to delve into the narrative and get to know the characters, even those who are conspicuous by their absence from the selectable roster. This is possible thanks to the story mode, which is interesting in its initial stages… but very boring after a few hours.

It is noted that the developers did their best to present this universe to newcomers, as the sequences reminiscent of a visual novel do a good job of introducing the characters. There is even a glossary that we can access at any time to read more about the cities, the protagonists, the laws that govern the world and more concepts. Unfortunately, the narrative is uninteresting and cliché, which means that the events matter little.

Despite its problems, the story mode is a good first approach to the lore of the saga

We also don't like beat em up battles, as they break the rhythm and are extremely easy, even on the highest difficulties. Most of the RPG elements present in the original version were removed, so it is now impossible to obtain weapons. We think that makes the experience more basic and repetitive. Of course, the boss battles can be challenging and change the formula slightly.

People who endured the negative points and managed to connect with this section are in luck, because this new title presents a new chapter that expands the narrative with more characters and boss fights.

Talking about the elephant in the room: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising introduces interesting new features and is finally a complete package, but it still feels very familiar to those who invested hours in the previous title. It feels like a Champion Edition of Street Fighter rather than a proper sequel.

The real problem is that this game is a separate release. The community was split in two, and fans who want to play as the new characters, learn the additional story, and enjoy the benefits of rollback netcode will have to shell out more money. We felt it was right to introduce upgrade options that would allow veterans of the original title to gain these benefits at a reduced price.

It's a shame that players of the original title were left without rollback netcode and other improvements

Granblue Fantasy: Versus reaches its true potential

The 2020 game was a very pleasant surprise that excited both fans of the franchise and fighting game enthusiasts. This “sequel” fixes the main problems of the first version and introduces a lot of additional content, new mechanics and quality of life improvements. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is the definitive version.

However, this is a case where the package is much more attractive to those who ignored the original title than to fans who invested hours in the 2020 release. We stand by our position and believe that there should be options to upgrade.

That being said, we're happy to report that Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has finally reached its true potential. It is an accessible and deep fighting game in equal parts, and we are sure that it will be liked by novices and experts.

This game is what Granblue Fantasy: Versus was always meant to be

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Click here to find more information about him.

