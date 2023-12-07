One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):
Europa
eShop the Switch
2weinstein: The Curse of the Red Dragon
A Highland Song
A Long Journey to an Uncertain End
Basketball Arcade
Battle Stations Blockade
Born of Bread
City Driver: Car Parking Simulator
Crystal Chip Collector e
Defend the Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range
DIY Paper Doll
Dreamers: A Nostalgic Adventure
Fearmonium
Hiveswap Friendsim
Last Escape: Dead Complex
Make Way
Nessy the Robot
Outer Wilds
Pesterquest
Petersim
Stone Age
Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire: Shanghai Legend
Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash
While the Iron’s Hot
Zomborg
DLC de Switch
Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time
Switch Online Sample Game
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
America
Also physically for Switch
Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition – $39.99 (available December 12)
eShop the Switch
Air Aces – $9.99 (available December 8) Arcade Archives Scramble Formation – $7.99 Various Breakout Birdie Escape games – individual prices Bulldozen Tycoon: Construction Simulator – $9.99 (available December 11) City Bus Driver Simulator – $11.99 (available December 11) December) City Driver: Car Parking Simulator – $9.99 Crystal Chip Collector e – $4.99 Various individual games – different prices Defend the Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range – $9.99 Dino Get Out – $3.99 Dreamers: A Nostalgic Adventure – $29.99 Erogods: Asgard – $7.30 Fall Cars: Ultimate Car Battle – $9.99 Fearmonium – $12.99 (available December 8) Golf Guys – $4.99 (available December 8) Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition – $19.99 (available December 12) Helix Jump – $4.99 (available December 8) December) Hell Well – $4.99 (available December 13) Hiveswap Friendsim – $14.99 Make it! Takoyaki – $3.00 Make Way – $14.99 Mob Control – $4.99 (available December 8) Nessy the Robot – $9.99 Official Spacefarer Card Game – $4.99 Outer Wilds – $24.99 Peterquest – $14.99 Petersim – $23.99 Stone Age – $2.23 Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire: Shanghai Legend – $17.99 Tevi – $34.99 The Smurfs: Colorful Stories – $11.99 (available December 8) Thy Creature – $19.99 Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered – $29.99 Turok Trilogy Bundle – $59.99 The Ramsey – $17.99 Vege Bubble Shoot – $9.99 (available December 8) December) Witch’s Potion: Water Sort Puzzle – $4.99 Word Space – $2.00 World War: D-Day Part Two – $14.99 Zumaji Delux – $9.99 (available December 11)
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
You can find them in full here
What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.
