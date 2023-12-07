One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

eShop the Switch

2weinstein: The Curse of the Red Dragon

A Highland Song

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End

Basketball Arcade

Battle Stations Blockade

Born of Bread

City Driver: Car Parking Simulator

Crystal Chip Collector e

Defend the Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range

DIY Paper Doll

Dreamers: A Nostalgic Adventure

Fearmonium

Hiveswap Friendsim

Last Escape: Dead Complex

Make Way

Nessy the Robot

Outer Wilds

Pesterquest

Petersim

Stone Age

Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire: Shanghai Legend

Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash

While the Iron’s Hot

Zomborg

DLC de Switch

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time

Switch Online Sample Game

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

America

Also physically for Switch

Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition – $39.99 (available December 12)

eShop the Switch

Air Aces – $9.99 (available December 8) Arcade Archives Scramble Formation – $7.99 Various Breakout Birdie Escape games – individual prices Bulldozen Tycoon: Construction Simulator – $9.99 (available December 11) City Bus Driver Simulator – $11.99 (available December 11) December) City Driver: Car Parking Simulator – $9.99 Crystal Chip Collector e – $4.99 Various individual games – different prices Defend the Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range – $9.99 Dino Get Out – $3.99 Dreamers: A Nostalgic Adventure – $29.99 Erogods: Asgard – $7.30 Fall Cars: Ultimate Car Battle – $9.99 Fearmonium – $12.99 (available December 8) Golf Guys – $4.99 (available December 8) Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition – $19.99 (available December 12) Helix Jump – $4.99 (available December 8) December) Hell Well – $4.99 (available December 13) Hiveswap Friendsim – $14.99 Make it! Takoyaki – $3.00 Make Way – $14.99 Mob Control – $4.99 (available December 8) Nessy the Robot – $9.99 Official Spacefarer Card Game – $4.99 Outer Wilds – $24.99 Peterquest – $14.99 Petersim – $23.99 Stone Age – $2.23 Sunsoft Mahjong Solitaire: Shanghai Legend – $17.99 Tevi – $34.99 The Smurfs: Colorful Stories – $11.99 (available December 8) Thy Creature – $19.99 Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered – $29.99 Turok Trilogy Bundle – $59.99 The Ramsey – $17.99 Vege Bubble Shoot – $9.99 (available December 8) December) Witch’s Potion: Water Sort Puzzle – $4.99 Word Space – $2.00 World War: D-Day Part Two – $14.99 Zumaji Delux – $9.99 (available December 11)

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

You can find them in full here

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

Fuente.