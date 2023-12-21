One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

eShop the Switch

20 Minutes Till Dawn

Aery: Calm Mind 4

Backroom: Constructions

Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room

Cleaning Queens

Fireball Wizard

Freddi FIsh 4

Growth

Make it Takoyaki

My Lovely Dog Adventure

Never Be Afraid Slam Dunk

Pajama Sam 3

Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle

Raccoo Venture

Ravva and the Phantom Library

Rough Justice ’84

Sniper: Elite Shooter Squad

SokoWinter

Terra Nil

Tevi

The Curse of Kudan

The Rumble Fish+

Three Minutes to Eight

Twin Mind: Murderous Jealousy Collector’s Edition

Wall World

Western Slot Machine

World War: D-Day Part Two

XIIZEAL

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop

You have the offers here

America

eShop de Nintendo Switch

100 Demon Fantasia – $9.99

20 Minutes Till Dawn – $4.99

3in1 Game Collection: Backgammon + Checkers + Mills – $19.99

Aery: Calm Mind 4 – $9.99

Airport – $9.99

All I Want for Christmas are Subgames CE – $9.99

All of Us Are Dead – $19.99

Aquarium Land: Puppy Edition – $5.99

Arcade Archives Aero Fighters – $7.99

ASMR Slicing: Complete Edition – $6.99

Astro Miner: Complete Edition – $6.99

Backroom: Constructions – $9.99

Bowling Fever – $9.99

Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room – $9.80

Christmas Bubble Puzzle – $9.99

Classic Games Collection Vol.1 Holiday Edition – $5.49

Cleaning Quests – $5.99

Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle Complete Edition – $19.99

Courageous Reasoning Nori 4 Crossing Sea Street 4 – $1.50

Cute Critters Pet Kitty – $5.99

Dani and Evan: Dinosaur Books – $5.99

Deadly Days + Orbital Bullet Bundle – $34.99

DIY Paper Doll: Complete Edition – $6.99

Drawing Carnival: Complete Edition – $6.99

Dungeon Defense Simulator 2024 – $14.99

Eggconsole Hydlide PC-8801 – $6.49

Fashion World – $5.99

Freddi Fish 4 – $14.99

GeoJelly – $10.99

Growth – $9.99

Hard Racing: Stunt Car Driving – $4.99

Hole io: Red Planet Edition – $5.99

I Seek Where is “Picto”-san – $8.99

Japan Train Models – JR West Edition – $13.99

Kebab Bar Tycoon – $5.99

Lacuna + Encodya Bundle – $44.99

Light-It Up – $4.99

Midnight Drifter-Drift Racing Car Racing Driving Simulator Premium Edition – $4.99

Military Combat Shooter Desert War – $6.99

Milk Seller – $9.99

Moorhuhn Invasion: Crazy Chicken Invasion – $6.99

My Bakery Empire – $7.99

My Child Lebensborn Remastered – $9.99

My Life: Farm Vet – $29.99

My Lovely Dog Adventure – $9.99

Mystery Solving Brain Quiz – $8.99

Nothing to Declare – $4.99

One – $69.99

Pajama Sam 3 – $14.99

Paper io 2: Variety Pack – $5.99

Party Friends – $7.99

Piyokoro – $8.99

Pocket Football – $5.99

Pocket Quest – $7.99

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 – $4.99

Princess Puzzle Adventure – $9.99

Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle – $14.99

Ravva and the Phantom Library – $9.99

Reef Escape – $14.99

Roman Empire Simulator – $14.99

Santa’s World – $2.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty – $19.99

Sketch Personality Test – $8.99

SokoWinter – $4.99

Space Papers: Planet’s Border – $7.99

Stellar Interface + Sudoku Zenkai – $17.99

Tanuki Sunset – $16.99

Terra Nil – $24.99

The Artist Colors – $3.99

The Rumble Fish+ – $7.99

Three Minutes to Eight – $14.99

Trash Punk – $9.99

Truckzilla: Monster Truck Mega Ramp – $11.99

Urban Flow GOTY Edition – $16.99

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

