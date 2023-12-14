One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):
Europa
eShop the Switch
Air Aces
Arcade Archives Aero Fighters
Aztek Tiki Talisman
Crashy Laps
Golf Guys
Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition
Hammerwatch II
Helix Jump
Hell Well
Hirilun
Koumajou Remilia II
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
Mechblaze
Mob Control
Palia
Pony World: Color by Numbers
Potion Craft
Rising Dusk
Sakura Agent
Skater XL
Sprout Valley + Bit Orchard: Animal Valley
Stickman’s Arena
Super Prehistoic World Adventure
The Smurfs: Colorful Stories
ToyBox Christmas
Trip World DX
Twin Mind: Power of Love Collector’s Edition
Vege Bubble Shoot
Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains
Yukar From the Abyss
Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus
Zumaji Delux
DLC de Switch
The Indigo Disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple LEGO 2D Drive Premium Drive Pass Season 3
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
America
Also physically for Switch
Hirilun – $9.99 (available December 15) Poly Shooting Simulator – $7.99 (available December 15) Sakura Agent – $9.99 (available December 15) Stickman's Arena – $4.99 (available December 15) Psychic Storm – $15.00 Arcade Archives Pole Position II – $7.99 Aztec Tiki Talisman – $5.99 Farm Land: Kitty Edition – $5.99 Fireball Wizard – $9.99 (available December 18) Classic Games Puzzle Collection – $29.99 (available December 18) Gates of the Mind – $14.99 (available December December 18) Knights & Guns NY Edition – $15.99 Molecano – $8.00 Moto Rush GT NY Edition – $15.99 Nekomin – $15.00 Never Be Afraid Slam Dunk – $19.99 (available December 16) Palia – free Pan'orama – $19.99 Petit Petit Petit – $12.99 Raccoo Venture – $14.99 Rising Dusk – $9.90 SNIPER – Hunter Scope Collectors Edition – $15.99 SNQZ – $1.49 Sprout Valley + Garden Buddies – $27.99 Super Bear Adventure – $9.99 ToyBox Christmas – $3.99 Western Slot Machine – $4.50 Winter Games Challenge – $24.99 Twin Mind: Power Of Love Collector's Edition – $14.99 Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus – $14.99 Z Escape: Complete Edition – $7.99 Zombie Defense: Commando Edition – $5.99
N64 – Nintendo Switch Online:
Harvest Moon 64
1080º Snowboarding
Jet Force Gemini
DLC para Switch:
The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
You can find them in full here
What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.
Fuente.
