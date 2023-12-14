One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Europa

eShop the Switch

Air Aces

Arcade Archives Aero Fighters

Aztek Tiki Talisman

Crashy Laps

Golf Guys

Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition

Hammerwatch II

Helix Jump

Hell Well

Hirilun

Koumajou Remilia II

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas

Mechblaze

Mob Control

Palia

Pony World: Color by Numbers

Potion Craft

Rising Dusk

Sakura Agent

Skater XL

Sprout Valley + Bit Orchard: Animal Valley

Stickman’s Arena

Super Prehistoic World Adventure

The Smurfs: Colorful Stories

ToyBox Christmas

Trip World DX

Twin Mind: Power of Love Collector’s Edition

Vege Bubble Shoot

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains

Yukar From the Abyss

Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus

Zumaji Delux

DLC de Switch

The Indigo Disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple LEGO 2D Drive Premium Drive Pass Season 3

America

Also physically for Switch

Hirilun – $9.99 (available December 15) Poly Shooting Simulator – $7.99 (available December 15) Sakura Agent – ​​$9.99 (available December 15) Stickman's Arena – $4.99 (available December 15) Psychic Storm – $15.00 Arcade Archives Pole Position II – $7.99 Aztec Tiki Talisman – $5.99 Farm Land: Kitty Edition – $5.99 Fireball Wizard – $9.99 (available December 18) Classic Games Puzzle Collection – $29.99 (available December 18) Gates of the Mind – $14.99 (available December December 18) Knights & Guns NY Edition – $15.99 Molecano – $8.00 Moto Rush GT NY Edition – $15.99 Nekomin – $15.00 Never Be Afraid Slam Dunk – $19.99 (available December 16) Palia – free Pan'orama – $19.99 Petit Petit Petit – $12.99 Raccoo Venture – $14.99 Rising Dusk – $9.90 SNIPER – Hunter Scope Collectors Edition – $15.99 SNQZ – $1.49 Sprout Valley + Garden Buddies – $27.99 Super Bear Adventure – $9.99 ToyBox Christmas – $3.99 Western Slot Machine – $4.50 Winter Games Challenge – $24.99 Twin Mind: Power Of Love Collector's Edition – $14.99 Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus – $14.99 Z Escape: Complete Edition – $7.99 Zombie Defense: Commando Edition – $5.99

N64 – Nintendo Switch Online:

Harvest Moon 64

1080º Snowboarding

Jet Force Gemini

DLC para Switch:

The indigo disc from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

