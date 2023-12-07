Suara.com – Japanese technology company, DeNA officially launched the game Captain Tsubasa: Ace for iOS and Android devices for all global users, including Indonesia.

This is a real-time competitive soccer game inspired by the legendary anime of the same title, Captain Tsubasa, which originates from the Nankatsu club.

Through the video trailer, the game displays iconic characters in anime that were popular in the 1990s, such as Tsubasa Ozora, who is also the main character in the anime.

Then there are supporting characters such as Kojiro Hyuga who is a striker from Toho Academy, Genzo Wakabayashi as a goalkeeper, and other anime characters.

“These iconic characters will be accompanied by high-quality Japanese voice actors, so fans can feel the excitement again when watching the anime series,” said DeNA in a press release, quoted Thursday (7/12/2023).

Apart from character information, the video also shows the fast-paced gameplay of the 5v5 real-time competitive mode with a duration of four minutes.

This game provides players with the option to freely choose the characters they like, team up with friends, or compete against great players from all over the world.

So far Captain Tsubasa: Ace has reached 3 million registrants in the pre-registration period. All players who participate in the event will receive in-game prizes in the form of x10 Dream Rally Vouchers, x999 Golden Balls, and x1 Tsubasa Ozora Avatar.

Various release events have also been prepared for players, including a seven-day check-in to get 15 draws and a Rising Star Card Pool with a guarantee for SSR players such as Taro Misaki or Mitsuru Sano in 30 draws.

“Players can also complete pre-season training events to get various prizes in the form of resources to realize their dream of creating a top team,” continued the company.

The Captain Tsubasa: Ace game can be downloaded on the Google Play Store (Android) and the App Store (Apple iPhone). Players can also join the official community on Facebook and Discord to participate in various events with various attractive prizes.