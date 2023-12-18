The CEO of Monza will be in the “castle” where he built the Rossoneri fairytale, the two coaches of Inter and Bologna will challenge their past. On one side Lazio, on the other Mourinho

If Christmas is a return home, the celebration of a tradition, a yearning of the heart, this Sunday of the championship, a week after the Holy Night, is absolutely Christmassy, ​​at least for three protagonists who walk like wise men towards a hut of emotions: Adriano Galliani, Thiago Motta and Simone Inzaghi.