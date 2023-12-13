Christmas is coming and what has become the star dish on the Spanish tables for these important dates: seafood. Rare is the home that does not include a dish of crustaceans, cephalopods or mollusks in its menu for these holidays. However, this year comes with prices inflated by inflation and with another problem lurking in the north of Spain: the worst seafood production data in two decades.

An unparalleled collapse in catches throughout Galicia that has led the regional government to study the possibility of requesting the declaration of a catastrophic area.

The numbers. They are tragic. The decline in clam and cockle production, the two economic pillars of this sector, is brutal. But the most aggravating thing is that it is a widespread phenomenon along the entire Galician coast. In the province of Pontevedra, the main producer, the bivalve is in danger, especially the clam (slug, blonde, fine, japonica) and the cockle, with a drop in production of 76% in 2023 compared to a decade ago.

Noia, in A Coruña, has closed its worst season in history with shellfish mortality exceeding 60%. The Rianxo brotherhood, in the Arousa estuary, also confirms that dead mollusks continue to arrive on their beaches.

Because? There are many factors at play that have affected the Galician ecosystem for more than ten years. But the worrying effects of climate change have been joined in recent months by a tireless chain of storms. The region has experienced intense rains and hurricane-force winds for many days that caused the Tambre, Traba and Lérez rivers to drain with such force that the salinity dropped suddenly and the seafood arrived dead.

It's not just the rains. Another factor that could be contributing to this crisis, according to experts, is the change in water temperatures. In December, a month where 12ºC is usually recorded, the water reaches 17ºC. This problem is already having its impact on the disappearance of emblematic species of Galicia, such as the slimy clam and the fine clam.

On the other hand, pollution, irregular dredging, poaching or the proliferation of prohibited practices such as octopus fishing with bleach continue to increasingly undermine the ecosystem.

The tendency. The phenomenon is not unique to this year, it comes from afar. Between 2008 and 2022, white seafood production has experienced a drop of no less than 70%. According to data from the Xunta de Galicia, in 2008 some 781,000 kilos of fine clams were collected, while in 2022 only 29,000 kilos were captured. This decline, never seen before, worries authorities about the sustainability and future of this industry.

Its effect on the price. And of course, the fact that there is such a shortage translates into higher prices for the consumer, which are already being noticed in many supermarkets. The kilo of cockle that used to be around €10-12, now reaches the painful figure of €35-36. For thin, slimy clams, the price even triples. Other affected products are mussels and oysters. This means that, in a period of high demand like Christmas, families' pockets will notice an increase in prices.

A sector in danger. It must also be taken into account that more than 2,000 families make a living from this industry in the province of Pontevedra and 62% are women, the majority over 50 years old, close to retirement. The same happens in A Coruña, with 1,528 legal permits. “We are going into the tide with fear, because we don't know what we are going to find and if it will be good or enough,” a veteran explained in this El Confidencial article. There is no generational change. And this situation of scarcity does not favor it either.

The Galician brotherhoods even demand that the Xunta ask the central government to open the door to economic compensation and declare the area as “catastrophic”: “It is an exceptional situation for which we need exceptional measures. The mortality is very high and affected not only the adult size but also the offspring. The chain is broken,” claimed Manuel Rosas, the president.

Image: Unsplash

