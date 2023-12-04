The Monza midfielder responds to the Frenchman’s Instagram story: “Ciama la mama!”

Roberto Gagliardini’s response to Adrien Rabiot was not long in coming. The French Juventus midfielder posted a story on Instagram this morning in which he wrote: “Gagliardini, always learn to remain humble. Because as long as the referee hasn’t blown the whistle for the end of the match everything is still possible. Remember this”, referring to the Monza player’s celebration following Carboni’s goal. The former Inter player didn’t wait to reply.

The Monza midfielder, similarly, responded on social networks: “The things on the pitch stay on the pitch, not on social media. Ciama la mama!”. The reference is to Veronique Rabiot, prosecutor and Adrien’s mother, often criticized for being too demanding towards clubs and too attached to her son.