Since 2018 he has won two promotions with Como and is the fans' idol. Now launches the challenge: “The playoffs are not enough for us”

A fan favorite and now also Fabregas' talisman. Winning goal as a substitute in the Spaniard's first and last matches on the bench, again at Sinigaglia. Alessandro Gabrielloni is the soul of Como, he embodies its recent past, present enthusiasm and future dreams. On the banks of the Lario since 2018 with the team in Serie D, he was a protagonist in two promotions and now also thanks to his goals the team is alone in third place. “I am proud to have contributed to the growth of the club in recent years – said the twenty-nine year old striker from the Marche region, from Jesi -. When you enter for a few minutes it is more difficult to make an impact. Against Modena on Sunday I played more, half an hour, and it went well because the goal arrived.”