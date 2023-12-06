In the next world championship, a more sophisticated system will be used by Adidas

by our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

December 5, 2023 (change at 1.14 pm) – madrid

A technological ball, an intelligent ball, a ball that will help referees make the correct decisions. This is meant to be ‘Fussballliebe’, the ball called ‘Love for football’ produced by Adidas for the next European Championship. Presented in mid-November, details of the innovation linked to this new sphere are emerging.

revolutionary system

—

The premises are remarkable. If the microchip present in the ball used at the World Cup in Qatar sent information only relating to speed and trajectory, the one installed in the Fussballliebe is revolutionary because it will allow referees to have real-time information on when and with what surface of the body the ball was hit . Immediate consequences: the choice of the exact impact frame to determine a possible offside position, and the detailed image in case of doubts about possible hand touches.

without connection

—

The microchip inserted into the balloon remains suspended in the center of the sphere thanks to some tensioned wires that prevent its movement. And the balloon does not need batteries or direct connections to electricity sources: it charges by induction, thanks to electromagnetic fields.

expensive technology

—

Obviously everything costs a lot, this system is considered to be more expensive than that of the semi-automatic offside for example, but since it is an innovation the costs will certainly fall and the product will become more and more precise. We will know more at the European Championship. And then we’ll see what the future holds for us, given that the big European leagues don’t currently use Adidas balls.

