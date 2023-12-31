The Rossoneri CEO spoke before the match against Sassuolo: “Questioning Pioli is wrong, the group we have is compact”

“Without the growth decree we are poorer, it is a sad decision…”. Thus spoke Giorgio Furlani, CEO of Milan, before the match against Sassuolo scheduled at San Siro. “I had a bad experience with the abolition of the growth decree, it is a sad decision for Italian football. We are weaker and poorer, less competitive. Football should be seen as a sector of the economy, for years we have been leaders in Europe, now with these rules we cannot be. I thank Abodi who tried to push to discuss these difficulties, but it didn't go well.”

Furlani also spoke about Stefano Pioli and Milan's moment: “Today we turn the page, it's a fundamental match. Questioning Pioli is wrong. We have to give him a competitive squad, unfortunately we have obstacles.” This is the comment on the January transfer window: “We will be ready to seize opportunities, we were active in the last window, if we have opportunities we will try to seize them. All of us as CEOs and presidents of Serie A would need regulations around football to make it competitive at a European level. We have to manage the problem in Italy, they changed a law overnight.”