loading…

Furious with the Houthis’ actions, Israel threatened to use force. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Rebel action wealth group Houthi attacking ships heading to the harbor Israel has irritated the Zionist state. They also threatened to use force against the group supported by Iran.

“Regarding the Houthi attacks on international cargo ships, these attacks pose a threat to international trade and Israel, and this threat will be dealt with with force,” said Ofir Gendelman, spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a press conference as quoted by Anadolu, Tuesday (12 /12/2023).

However, he did not provide further details regarding the use of force in question.

Earlier on Tuesday, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a Norwegian-flagged oil tanker off the coast of Yemen as it sailed towards Israel.

Tensions are rising between Houthi rebels in Yemen and Israel amid the Zionist state’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 18,412 people and injured more than 50,100 others.

On Tuesday morning, the United States (US) military said an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen at a commercial tanker, causing fire and damage. No fatalities were reported.

The Houthis have previously warned all shipping companies not to cooperate with Israel. The Houthis have threatened to target them for attacks in the Red Sea.

“If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of nationality, will be targeted by our armed forces,” threatened Houthi group spokesman Yahya Saree at the weekend.

The Houthi attack itself has reached Israel. The Houthis have also shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone – worth just over $30 million – off the coast of Yemen.

(ian)