More than 40 years after the publication of the first film of this important action saga, the trailer for Angry (2024). This new film will be the fifth in the dystopian Mad Max series and will be the first prequel of the set.

The universe of Mad Max is marked by the scarcity of water and oilwhich causes a social crisis and absence of state. Communities organize like gangs and compete with each other to survive. The desert is the only possible setting for these battles.

Furiosa’s story begins 45 years after the global collapse due to climate change. Again, it will be an odyssey in which modified cars cross ultra-saturated landscapes. The drivers will wear the classic post-punk aesthetic clothing. Furiosa is a brave woman who must keep a promise: return home.

In the trailer you can see the continuity with Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). However, one of the details that It has not been liked so much in its reception on networks has been the excessive use of CGI or artificial animations made with a computer. George Miller’s new film will be released on May 24, 2024.

What is the distribution?

These are the main actors and actresses participating in this new proposal of the saga:

Anya Taylor Joy like Furiosa.

Chris Hemsworth like Dementus.

Daniel Webber like War Boy.

Nathan Jones like Ritus Erectus

