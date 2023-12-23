One of the keys to the success of Password, in addition to the desire of the contestants who participate in the program, is the involvement of the guests. Several well-known faces from the national scene have already visited the set and have shown that competitiveness and humor are compatible.

On this occasion, Melani Olivares and Eduardo Navarrete will be in charge of revolutionizing Password and making us enjoy like children watching them play each game. The designer and the actress come eager to show that they are magnificent players!

Word games, hints, tense final rounds and a lot of fun is what awaits us in this new Password program on Antena 3. You can't miss it!