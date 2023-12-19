La Mari de Chambao is giving her all during her time at Pasapalabra. It is a pleasure to receive an artist with the journey and career that she has and in the program she is also demonstrating that a sense of humor is part of her life.

Tino Casal has become the protagonist of Where Are They? thanks to two of his greatest hits. Moisés has stayed with Bewitched, facing a panel that has managed to solve big problems. For Oscar he has left the other anthem of his career: Eloise. The orange team in unison has sung the word as in the song to conspire and also carry out the test.

The words they have found behind the numbers are part of Eloise's handwriting. After a first round of trial, Óscar was on the verge of resolving the panel in the second round. However, he has failed to give the penultimate answer.

The turn has come to La Mari de Chambao, who has been spinning numbers until she reaches that head or tail where the contestant had ended up. However, memory worked and the singer ended up tuning completely as a tribute to Tino Casal. Relive it in the video!