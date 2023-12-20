Suara.com – The captain of the Indonesian national team, Asnawi Mangkualam, continues to receive attention because he is reportedly with several celebrities, namely Fuji and Steffi Zamora.

However, Asnawi Mangkualam gave a different gift for Fuji and Steffi Zamora's birthday.

Not long ago, the Jeonnam Dragons player admitted that he gave flowers with the initial F to the late sister-in-law Vanessa Angel. Not only that, the former Makassar PSM also presented Fuji with a bracelet worth IDR 8.5 million.

“F flowers from me, are you satisfied? Flower F from Asnawi Mangkualam. “That was before but now they are friends,” said Asnawi, quoted on Wednesday (20/12/2023).

“That's me too (bracelet gift). “To clarify again, bracelet D is also from Asnawi Mangkualam,” he stressed.

Well, the birthday gift given by Fuji turned out to be different from that of Steffi Zamora. Because, the captain of the Indonesian national team is considered to be a figure who provides a special surprise.

Asnawi was indeed present at Steffi Zamora's birthday celebration. On that occasion, Steffi received a birthday cake.

When the cake was in front of him, there were suspicious movements from Steffi Zamora. Precisely before the actress blew out the candles on her cake.

He read the writing on the cake. It is suspected that he wrote on the cake a happy birthday plus Cegelku.

After learning about the writing, Steffi Zamora suddenly pointed her finger at the person sitting in front of her. He smiled and blew out the candles and was greeted with applause from the people there.

“It must be from him (Asnawi),” said Steffi.

Even so, Dara Kezia seemed to cover it up by pointing her index finger at Pratama Arhan's wife. However, Zize looked confused and shocked by this.

Suddenly netizens caught this suspicion. Until they suspected that Asnawi had originally given Steffi a surprise.