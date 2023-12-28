Suara.com – Later, Fuji was matched again with Ganzalo Algazali, the son of Citra Insani, a skincare entrepreneur from Makassar.

Fuji and Gonzalo Algazali's moment together when they visited Makassar some time ago is still in the public spotlight.

One of them was the moment when Gonzalo Algazali and his family took Fuji for a walk in Makassar.

Based on the video uploaded by the TikTok account @mybabyyuuu, at that time Gonzalo Algazali was seen driving a car. Meanwhile, Fuji sat in the exact back seat.

In the video, Fuji also pointed his cellphone camera at Gonzalo Algazali who was openly driving.

Photo collage of Gonzalo Algazali and Fuji (Instagram)

In fact, Citra Insani's child also looked at Fuji and smiled for a moment at the camera.

During his visit to Makassar, Fuji made a vlog for his YouTube content and other social media.

However, the moment Fuji recorded Gonzalo Algazali driving the car in front of him did not appear on YouTube or his other social media content.

“Just move to Mars like this,” said the TikTok account that uploaded the video.

For this reason, a number of netizens suspect that the video is only a personal memory of Fuji during his walk with Gonzalo Algazali and his family.

Many also suspect that Gonzalo Algazali was very happy when he took Fuji around Makassar, because he flashed a big smile at the camera.

“This video wasn't released anywhere, on Uti's cellphone, right?” said @rawr**.

“Gonzalo really enjoyed being videoed by Uti,” added @enihendra***.

“But this one isn't on Youtube Uti,” added @olivia***.

“Keep it, Uti, if you miss Gonzalo, just look at that photo,” said @12**.