Suara.com – Fujianti Utami alias Fuji recently announced something that made his fans worried. Fadly Faisal's younger brother said that he suffers from the mental illness ADHD.

Tariq Halilintar's ex-lover openly admitted that the illness he was suffering from made it difficult to focus, difficult to hear, and even hyperactive.

The Halilintar family apparently also heard this. When met by journalists, the eldest, Atta Halilintar and his younger brother, Tariq Halilintar, were asked for their response regarding this matter.

Fujianti Utami aka Fuji (Instagram/@fuji_an)

Atta Halilintar didn't say much. Aurel Hermansyah's husband only wishes Fuji the best.

“Prayers are the best,” said Atta Halilintar when met in the Condet area, East Jakarta, Monday (25/12/2023).

Meanwhile, Fuji's ex-girlfriend remained silent and chose not to respond to this information.

While walking, Aaliyah Massaid's lover chose to leave and get into his car.

For your information, he first revealed the illness that Fuju was suffering from via live TikTok. The live broadcast video then went viral on social media.

Fujianti Utami aka Fuji (Instagram/@fuji_an)

“So, I'll just tell you, it's not a disgrace,” said Fuji in a video circulating on social media.

“I can't focus, I feel like I'm confused, unfocused, hyperactive, rambling here and there,” he continued.

Fuji himself has seen a psychiatrist and was given medication as a form of treatment.

This medication, which has the effect of reducing appetite, is useful to prevent ADHD in Fuji's body from recurring easily.